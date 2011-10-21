Cameron faces tricky EU vote on Monday

British Prime Minister David Cameron has so far managed to keep his party’s tortured relationship with the EU in the background but a motion for an EU referendum looks set to change this.

On Monday (24 October), the House of Commons will hear a motion to hold a three-way referendum on Britain's relationship with the EU by May 2013.

Put forward by Conservative MP David Nuttall, it suggests that Britons should be asked whether their country should stay in the EU, leave it, or renego...