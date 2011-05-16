EU fine-tuning next round of Belarus sanctions

Diplomats in Brussels are carrying out due diligence on economic sanctions on Belarus as President Aleksander Lukashenko hands out prison sentences.
Heads of mission in Minsk have sent to the EU capital a preliminary list of individuals and commercial entities to be covered by the new measures.
Diplomatic sources say petroleum products companies Belneftekhim and Triple, arms firm Beltechexport and fertiliser maker Belaruskalii are in the frame.
"The list is not yet at the i...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
