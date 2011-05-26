Ad
euobserver
Several European capitals have called for an EU budgetary 'freeze' (Photo: Fotolia)

MEPs' budgetary wishlist likely to irritate states

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have called for a five percent increase in the EU's next long-term budget (post 2013), a system of own resources and the abolition of national rebates, setting the European Parliament on a collision course with a coalition of large member states.

Members of the parliament's policy challenges committee agreed the provocative wish-list on Wednesday evening (25 May) after a day of discussions, with cross-party support suggesting the full plenary of MEPs will also give their backing i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Several European capitals have called for an EU budgetary 'freeze' (Photo: Fotolia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections