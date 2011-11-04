Ad
Kilometres of code. Viruses often exploit one badly written line in a programme like Microsoft Word. (Photo: *n3wjack's world in pixels)

EU and US officials simulate cyber attack response

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU and US cyber experts on Thursday (3 November) sat together and brainstormed on how they would deal with attacks aimed at extracting government secrets or taking control of nuclear plants.

The exercise - a first - was organised by the EU's cyber security agency (Enisa) and the US department of homeland security and brought together government experts from Washington, 16 EU capitals and the European Commission.

"The involvement of the Commission, EU member states and, of course, ...

