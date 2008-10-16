Ad
euobserver
Poland has not put its veto back in its holster yet. (Photo: EUobserver)

Climate package must now be 'cost-effective'

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Europe's climate package was saved from collapsing during a summit of the bloc's leaders under threat of veto from Poland and Italy on Thursday (16 October).

European Union heads of state and government agreed during a two-day meeting to reach an agreement on the package by December, but only by offering the two rebel nations a compromise that will now allow member states to implement the package in a way that is "cost-effective."

The final statement agreed to by the leaders calls...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Poland has not put its veto back in its holster yet. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections