euobserver
Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga (r) with justice commissioner Didier Reynders at their meeting in May (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has written to Budapest detailing legal concerns over Hungary's law that the EU executive says is discriminating against LGBTIQ people.

"The Hungarian bill is a shame," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday (23 June).

EU Commission vice-president Thierry Breton and justice commissioner Didier Reynders wrote to Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga expressing legal concerns before the bill - ostensibly intended to protect children but incl...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga (r) with justice commissioner Didier Reynders at their meeting in May (Photo: European Commission)

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

