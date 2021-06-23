EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures

The EU Commission has written to Budapest detailing legal concerns over Hungary's law that the EU executive says is discriminating against LGBTIQ people.

"The Hungarian bill is a shame," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday (23 June).

EU Commission vice-president Thierry Breton and justice commissioner Didier Reynders wrote to Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga expressing legal concerns before the bill - ostensibly intended to protect children but incl...