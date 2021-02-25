Afghan asylum family beaten in Greece, set adrift at sea

Three families from Afghanistan appear to have been abducted from a Greek asylum camp, robbed, beaten, and then illegally deported back to Turkey.
Among them was 28-year old Abudlrauf A., his heavily-pregnant wife, and two small children. Although his full last name was given, EUobserver has decided not to publish it.
"We went to ask for asylum and were brutally beaten. I am asking for justice. Give us justice," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (23 February), speaking through an inte...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
