Afghan asylum family beaten in Greece, set adrift at sea

Three families from Afghanistan appear to have been abducted from a Greek asylum camp, robbed, beaten, and then illegally deported back to Turkey.

Among them was 28-year old Abudlrauf A., his heavily-pregnant wife, and two small children. Although his full last name was given, EUobserver has decided not to publish it.

"We went to ask for asylum and were brutally beaten. I am asking for justice. Give us justice," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (23 February), speaking through an inte...