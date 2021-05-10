Ad
euobserver
William was sent to Moria, a ghetto camp for migrants, that was burned to the ground last September (Photo: Save the Children)

Feature

Frontex 'mislabelling minors as adults' on Greek islands

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,
William was sent to Moria, a ghetto camp for migrants, that was burned to the ground last September (Photo: Save the Children)

An African asylum seeker incorrectly registered as an adult by a Frontex border guard last year is today still grappling with that error.

"Right now, I am only about survival," 'William' (not his real name), told EUobserver in a Zoom call from Athens on 30 April.

His lawyer in Greece, Elli Kriona Saranti, has lodged his case at the European Court of Human Rights, but for reasons linked to his quarantine conditions at Chrysi Ammos.

William has since been able to prove he was ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationFeature

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU commission calls Frontex its new 'Return Agency'
Why Frontex won't leave Greece, like it left Hungary
Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections