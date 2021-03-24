Belgium goes into four-week Easter lockdown

Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday (24 March) that the country will go into four weeks of Easter lockdown, starting from Saturday (27 March).

"The [corona] consultation committee decided to choose for the short pain. We want to squash the third wave", he said.

De Croo added new measures were necessary as "the British variant is now the dominant variant in Belgium, and the virus circulation is the highest in four months."

Primary and secondary s...