EU-UK vaccine 'nationalism' spat intensifies

British prime minister Boris Johnson has rejected claims from the European Council president Charles Michel - who this week accused the UK of imposing a ban on vaccine exports.

"Let me be clear: we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components," Johnson told parliament on Wednesday (10 March).

"This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism in all its forms," he added.

