Von der Leyen concedes mistakes in vaccine rollout

The European Commission admitted on Wednesday (10 February) mistakes were made during the bloc's approval and rollout of vaccines, but argued lessons were learned in the process.

The admission came amid a wave of criticism over the slow pace of immunisation programmes in member states.

The bloc has so far administrated a vaccine to 17 million people, nearly four percent of its population, compared to 66 percent in Israel, 19 percent in the UK and 13 percent in the US.

"We a...