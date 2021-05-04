Greece closes humane camp for refugees, sends them to Moria

The last of the two model refugee camps on the Greek island of Lesbos is closing, with people there being sent to dire conditions in Moria.

Up until last month, Kara Tepe 1 camp was home to around 1,000 people, including families and others with vulnerabilities.

The camp had been praised as humane, run, in part, by NGOs, and where asylum seekers and refugees were able to tend to small gardens.

But now all have been forced to leave, with over 500 bused to the mud-ridden tempo...