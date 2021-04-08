Ad
euobserver
Indigenous knowledge, local ownership, local capacities, local communities - these should not empty buzzwords (Photo: Flickr)

Does new EU-ACP deal really 'decolonise' aid?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Albert Mashika and Maria Nyman, Brussels,

Since 2018, when the European Union (EU) and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries started negotiations on the deal that would replace the Cotonou Partnership Agreement ending in 2020, calls for "de-colonising aid" and a strong role for local actors in development have grown into a din.

But are these being well heard by EU leaders?

The Council's approval of the EU's new agreement with the...

EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Albert Mashika is Caritas Africa executive secretary and Maria Nyman is Caritas Europa secretary general. Caritas is a Catholic global network and the second-largest humanitarian organisation worldwide.

Related articles

'Serious failings' at EU bank on development agenda
EU name change masks new restrictions in development sector
The Green 'gaslighting' of Africa
Africa and Arab world still in vaccine race starting blocks
Indigenous knowledge, local ownership, local capacities, local communities - these should not empty buzzwords (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Albert Mashika is Caritas Africa executive secretary and Maria Nyman is Caritas Europa secretary general. Caritas is a Catholic global network and the second-largest humanitarian organisation worldwide.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections