Jovo Martinović was investigating arms-trafficking in the Balkans (Photo: un.org)

EU expects fair trial for Montenegro journalist

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Montenegro's bid to the join the EU is under closer scrutiny following its treatment of an investigative journalist.

Investigative journalist Jovo Martinović, who has already spent 15 months in custody, recently had his appeal rejected by a court.

"We expect that Mr Martinović is given a fair trial," said the European Commission on Wednesday (31 March), when pressed to comment.

The European Commission had in the past faulted the Balkan nation for free expression shortfalls.<...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

