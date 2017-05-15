Ad
French soldiers in Mali - EU wants battlegroups to stymie future crises in the region (Photo: defense.gouv.fr)

Joint defence and Africa on EU agenda This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU’s common defence policy and events in Africa and the Middle East will dominate member states’ discussions this week.

Foreign ministers will, on Monday (15 May), debate plans to create a new HQ in Brussels for EU military training missions overseas and to prepare joint “battlegroups” for future intervention in north Africa and the Middle east.

Defence ministers will return to the topic in greater detail on Wednesday together with Nato head Jens Stoltenberg.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

