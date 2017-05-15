Joint defence and Africa on EU agenda This WEEK

The EU’s common defence policy and events in Africa and the Middle East will dominate member states’ discussions this week.

Foreign ministers will, on Monday (15 May), debate plans to create a new HQ in Brussels for EU military training missions overseas and to prepare joint “battlegroups” for future intervention in north Africa and the Middle east.

Defence ministers will return to the topic in greater detail on Wednesday together with Nato head Jens Stoltenberg.

The talks...