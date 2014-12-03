Why are climate-conscious Europeans gathering in Lima?

What do European commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, Dutch member of the EU parliament Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, and – possibly – British actress Emma Watson have in common?

They are all Europeans that are expected to attend the international climate change conference that started on Monday (1 December) in the Peruvian capital Lima.

Watson has yet to confirm, but Peru's prime minister Ana Jara forced Watson's hand by announcing on Monday that the actress, known for her role in the Har...