EU fears death of free media in eastern Europe

Efforts to shut down government-critical media go beyond Hungary and Poland, but current EU law means there is little the European Commission can do about it.

That was the gist of an ill-tempered European Parliament debate in Brussels on Wednesday (10 March), which pitted Europe's centrist and left-wing political parties against the apologists of right-wing regimes in central Europe.

In Hungary, the nationalist government of prime minister Viktor Orbán has seen his rich friends ...