German foreign minister Heiko Maas (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

German minister predicts rule-of-law solution in 'days'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday (24 November) he is "certain" that the deadlock with Poland and Hungary over linking EU funds to the respect of the rule of law can be solved soon.

The two countries blocked the €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery package in their opposition to the rule-of-law link.

"We are in the last phase of negotiations, it is not easy as we all know," Maas said in a panel discussion at the Berlin Policy Forum.

"But I am abs...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

