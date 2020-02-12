Ad
People tagged with a "discreet alert" from SIS are followed (Photo: Google Maps)

Balkan spies 'feed' EU's police database via Czechs

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Secret services in at least one non-EU Western Balkan state are indirectly feeding the EU's police database with alerts on suspected foreign terrorist fighters, according to a confidential document seen by this website.

Drafted by the counter-terrorism section of the Czech Republic National Organised Crime Agency, the nine-page document says over 250 alerts have been flagged by the Western Balkans since last summer.

The alerts are entered by the Czech Republic into the so-called S...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

