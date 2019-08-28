Brexit just got 'sinister', EU politicians say

Senior EU figures and many British MPs have attacked UK prime minister Boris Johnson after he announced plans to suspend parliament for the sake of Brexit.

The Queen's Speech, the formal opening of a new session, ought to take place on 14 October, he said on Wednesday (28 August).

That meant parliament would be in shutdown on Brexit day on 31 October and that MPs could not block a no deal crash-out.

It also meant opposition MPs had just a few days in September to mount a ...