Climate won't go back to normal in our time

"There is a common misconception among many people that if we can get rid of the emissions of carbon dioxide the climate would peak and then go back to normal. Forget it. It will only come back on a geological timescale," Sweden's leading climate specialist, professor Michael Tjernström has said.

