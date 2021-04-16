Ad
EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell (r) with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow in February (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine has invited EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell to visit its front line with Russia, in what one EU diplomat said would be his "best revenge" for his recent humiliation in Moscow.

"I would like to invite you to visit the contact line in Donbas [a region in east Ukraine] at the earliest possible time," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a letter to Borrell earlier this week, seen by EUobserver.

"Your presence in my country at this challenging time would...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

