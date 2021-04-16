Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line

Ukraine has invited EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell to visit its front line with Russia, in what one EU diplomat said would be his "best revenge" for his recent humiliation in Moscow.

"I would like to invite you to visit the contact line in Donbas [a region in east Ukraine] at the earliest possible time," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a letter to Borrell earlier this week, seen by EUobserver.

"Your presence in my country at this challenging time would...