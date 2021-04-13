Ad
euobserver
CDU party chief Armin Laschet with fellow party member, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Commission)

Merkel party chiefs support Laschet's chancellor bid

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The top brass of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party has signaled its support for party chairman Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellor in September's general election.

While the leader of CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Söder threw his hat in the race on Sunday (11 April) to replace chancellor Angela Merkel, the CDU's choice is likely to be decisive.

But the CDU governing executive committee decision on Monday (12 April)...

euobserver

