Poland and Hungary win at EU court on taxes

Hungary and Poland won separate tax disputes with the EU Commission after the bloc's top court ruled on Tuesday (16 March) in favour of the two member states - which are caught up in ongoing rule-of-law disputes with the EU.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) rejected the commission's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld Hungary's 2014 advertising tax.
The tax initially imposed a...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
