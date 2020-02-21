Ad
EU Council president Charles Michel (m) sitting down with leaders of the so-called 'Frugal Four', including Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, Dutch premier Mark Rutte, and Austrian prime minister Sebastian Kurz (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders struggling to break budget deadlock

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders were trying to break the stalemate in divisive talks over the bloc's next seven-year budget as their summit continued to its second evening on Friday (21 February).

On Friday evening the EU Commission put forward a proposal on adjustments - endorsed by EU Council president Charles Michel - that would mean an overall spending of 1.069 percent of the bloc's gross national income (GNI).

In actual payments from member states over the seven-year 2021-2027 period it would me...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

