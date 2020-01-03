Turkey decides to send troops to Libya

Turkey's parliament has authorised president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send military forces to Libya in order to support the UN-backed government against general Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey's move is likely to complicate the war in Libya further. Libya has been beset by a civil war since 2013 after a disagreement on the election results.

When the party of the Muslim Brotherhood lost the elections for the second time, they decided to leave the parliament.

After that, the official ...