Barroso warns member states against unravelling treaty deal

The European Commission and the newly minted Portuguese EU presidency has dismissed Poland's attempts to reopen a key part of a new agreement on a future union treaty as a "misunderstanding" and warned member states generally that unanimous deals cannot be re-opened just days after being agreed.
"None of the issues which we agreed upon are going to be opened," said commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday at a press conference in Porto to introduce Portugal's six month tenure ...
