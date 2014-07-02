Sarkozy risks jail in corruption probe

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy could face up to five years in prison and a €500,000 fine on allegations of corruption and influence peddling.

The embattled centre-right politician was released from police custody late Tuesday (1 July) and is now under formal investigation.

Sarkozy is suspected to have attempted to obstruct an investigation into the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign. He denies any wrongdoing and says the accusations are politically motivated.