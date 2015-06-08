EU and US 'ready' to increase Russia sanctions

The four biggest EU states and the US have said they’ll increase economic sanctions on Russia if it escalates fighting in Ukraine.

The warning came in a joint statement by the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, on Monday (8 June).

They said: “We … stand ready to take further restrictive measures in order to increase costs on Russia should its actions so require”.

They also said existing sanctions should stay in place until there’s “complete implementation of the Minsk a...