Merkel: 'Given the amount of time that we [the G7 leaders] spent with each other, we didn’t talk a great deal about Russia' (Photo: bundesregierung.de)

EU and US 'ready' to increase Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The four biggest EU states and the US have said they’ll increase economic sanctions on Russia if it escalates fighting in Ukraine.

The warning came in a joint statement by the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, on Monday (8 June).

They said: “We … stand ready to take further restrictive measures in order to increase costs on Russia should its actions so require”.

They also said existing sanctions should stay in place until there’s “complete implementation of the Minsk a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

