Ad
euobserver
The Evros river runs along the land border between Greece and Turkey (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Greek operation on Turkish border to keep out migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A 25-page Greek government letter describes how its border operations along Turkey are designed to keep people from entering the country to claim asylum.

The admission is part of a wider response to complaints by the anti-torture committee (CPT), a body inside the Strasbourg-based human-rights watchdog Council of Europe.

In it, the Greek ministry of foreign affairs says operations ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU-Turkey border getting back to normal, for now
Revealed: Official Greek order to illegally pushback migrants
The Evros river runs along the land border between Greece and Turkey (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections