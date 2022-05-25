Ad
EU countries have paid over €54bn to Russia for fossil fuel imports since the invasion of Ukraine in late February (Photo: Amaury Laporte)

Ukraine lawyer enlists EU watchdog against Russian oil

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A Ukrainian environmental lawyer, backed by a group of climate activists, has filed a complaint with the European Ombudsman, arguing that imports of Russian fossil fuels breach EU law and violate international human rights.

In a potential new line of attack in the response to Russia's invasion, they claim that the EU Commission has failed to assess how payments from EU member states for Russian fossil fuels contribute to Moscow's financial capacity to rage on the war in Ukraine — and, a...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

