Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Tuesday (1 February) is heading to Moscow for a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin as the EU and Nato seek a united response to the military threat from Russia on the borders of Ukraine.
The trip comes after the divisive Hungarian leader attended a meeting of ultranationalist European parties in Madrid. Hungary neighbours Ukraine, where there's a large ethnic Hungarian minority.
Hungary is both an EU and Nato member, but Orbán h...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
