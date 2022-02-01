Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Tuesday (1 February) is heading to Moscow for a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin as the EU and Nato seek a united response to the military threat from Russia on the borders of Ukraine.

The trip comes after the divisive Hungarian leader attended a meeting of ultranationalist European parties in Madrid. Hungary neighbours Ukraine, where there's a large ethnic Hungarian minority.

Hungary is both an EU and Nato member, but Orbán h...