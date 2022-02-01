Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has previously criticised the EU's sanctions regime against Russia (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Tuesday (1 February) is heading to Moscow for a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin as the EU and Nato seek a united response to the military threat from Russia on the borders of Ukraine.

The trip comes after the divisive Hungarian leader attended a meeting of ultranationalist European parties in Madrid. Hungary neighbours Ukraine, where there's a large ethnic Hungarian minority.

Hungary is both an EU and Nato member, but Orbán h...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

