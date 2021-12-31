Stop Eurocentrism, start a universal history of ideas

Over the centuries, we in Europe have come to think that every important idea originated on our continent and then, step by step, conquered the world. Moreover, we often measure the level of civilisation of other cultures by the number of ideas and standards they have adopted from the West. It's time to get rid of this Eurocentric idea.

The reality is that every culture in history has flourished by learning from other cultures and adopting ideas from others. Cultures, or civilisations ...