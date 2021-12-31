Ad
Too often Europeans think that all great ideas originated in Europe. The reality is not only different but also more interesting (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Stop Eurocentrism, start a universal history of ideas

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Over the centuries, we in Europe have come to think that every important idea originated on our continent and then, step by step, conquered the world. Moreover, we often measure the level of civilisation of other cultures by the number of ideas and standards they have adopted from the West. It's time to get rid of this Eurocentric idea.

The reality is that every culture in history has flourished by learning from other cultures and adopting ideas from others. Cultures, or civilisations ...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

