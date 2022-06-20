Ad
euobserver
Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić (l) has close ties to Tanjug, which never criticises him (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Media watchdogs blast EU funds for Balkans 'mouthpieces'

Rule of Law
by Alexander Fanta, Brussels,

Media freedom advocates have criticised the European Commission over funding for a joint newsroom of European press agencies.

The "European Newsroom" received a grant of €1.76m to create shared office space for 16 agencies in Brussels. Led by German agency DPA in tandem with competitors such as Agence France-Press and Italian ANSA, the project also includes media organisations from the Western Balkans such as Tanjug from Serbia and ATA from Albania.

Yet the latter are not indepen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Alexander Fanta is an EU correspondent for netzpolitik.org, a German news website covering digital rights issues.

Related articles

Landmark EU law to shield media from legal abuse
More transparency on EU media owners planned for 2022
On World Press Freedom Day, new threats to journalists surge
Serbia, Hungary 'most vulnerable' to Russia and China
Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić (l) has close ties to Tanjug, which never criticises him (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Alexander Fanta is an EU correspondent for netzpolitik.org, a German news website covering digital rights issues.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections