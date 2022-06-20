Media watchdogs blast EU funds for Balkans 'mouthpieces'

Media freedom advocates have criticised the European Commission over funding for a joint newsroom of European press agencies.
The "European Newsroom" received a grant of €1.76m to create shared office space for 16 agencies in Brussels. Led by German agency DPA in tandem with competitors such as Agence France-Press and Italian ANSA, the project also includes media organisations from the Western Balkans such as Tanjug from Serbia and ATA from Albania.
Yet the latter are not indepen...
Alexander Fanta is an EU correspondent for netzpolitik.org, a German news website covering digital rights issues.
