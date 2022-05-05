One month of #BoycottLukoil campaign in Brussels

For one month now, the volunteers of NGO "Promote Ukraine", armed with photos of dead Ukrainian civilians, have called on the public to boycott Lukoil petrol stations around Brussels.

Many of us, and many of you, will have seen the red-and-white Lukoil sign in your neighbourhoods.

However, as we found out during our Sunday protests, a lot of people do not know that Lukoil is Russia's second-largest oil company with a market value of...