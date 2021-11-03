Ad
To Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, director of DigitalEurope and a former IBM executive, the EU's expert group was "a very diverse multi-stakeholder group with members from all types of backgrounds." Others disagreed (Photo: Mike MacKenzie)

Investigation

How Big Tech dominates EU's AI ethics group

by Camille Schyns, Greta Rosén Fondahn, Alina Yanchur and Sarah Pilz, Gothenburg/Stockholm/Berlin,

In 2016, Oxford professor Luciano Floridi attempted to interest the EU in the ethics of artificial intelligence.

"The number of people who told me that was not an issue, that I was wasting their time, is remarkable," recalled Floridi in late 2020.

He persevered. Over the next years, as the European Commission set out to regulate AI, the ethics professor would become one of t...

Author Bio

Alina Yanchur, Camille Schyns, Greta Rosén Fondahn and Sarah Pilz are freelance investigative journalists.

This is the second part of an investigation into the lobbying on the landmark EU proposal to regulate artificial intelligence, exploring how industry dominated the expert group advising the EU Commission on AI. Read the first part on the use of the technology in the public sector here.

