Ad
euobserver
German EU ambassador Michael Clauß (left) and MEP Johan Van Overtveldt, the lead budget negotiator during talks (Photo: European Parliament)

Budget deal struck, with Hungary threat still hanging

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After what negotiators described as "tough" and "long" talks, MEPs and diplomats from the German EU presidency struck a deal on Tuesday (10 November) on the long-term EU budget and the coronavirus recovery package.

Momentum on the budget talks picked up after the European Parliament and the EU presidency agreed on how to link EU funds to the respect of rule of law in separate talks last week.

The agreement is key to unlock...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU Parliament sticks to demands in budget tussle
Deal in reach on linking EU funds to rule of law
Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse
Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law
German EU ambassador Michael Clauß (left) and MEP Johan Van Overtveldt, the lead budget negotiator during talks (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections