Biden presidency no quick fix, just chance for EU to fix itself

And so, democracy lives to fight another day. Good. I'm as relieved as anyone.

But once the dust has settled, relief needs to make way for reflection. Because there is a lot of fighting still to be done.

The worst that can happen for the European Union is that the outcome of the US election allows us to slip back into that state of apathy, complacency and resignation that has characterised us for too long.

A Biden presidency is in itself not a quick fix to Europe's problems...