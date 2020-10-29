Ad
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. 'She has never been actively involved in politics and was not about to do so until her husband was imprisoned for "anti-state activities".' (Photo: Serge Serebro)

Belarus - dictators win when democracies appease

by Linas Linkevičius, Vilnius,

The sincere and simple personality of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, currently the most famous Belarusian opposition leader in the world, is truly fascinating.

When I spoke to her, she was not hiding that politics has never been an area of her interest.

She has never been actively involved in politics and was not about to do so until her husband was imprisoned for "anti-state activities." She has never concealed that many basic things in politics are simply not familiar to her and are ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Linas Linkevičius is Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs.

