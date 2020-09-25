Ad
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Berlin repeats support for EU human rights sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Berlin is "ready" to move ahead with new EU human rights sanctions, but internal bickering could delay them into next year.

"We are ready to take the work forward", a German EU presidency spokesman told EUobserver on Thursday (24 September), referring to plans to target human rights abusers around the world with visa-bans and asset-freezes.

The European Commission and the EU foreign service have been drafting the legal documents for over six months.

And if they do not fina...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

