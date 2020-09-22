Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (r) speaking to Cypriot foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Borrell gives EU four weeks to save foreign policy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belarus sanctions have turned into a "high-voltage" crisis for EU foreign policy, its top diplomat has admitted.

"We can't have another foreign affairs council incapable of finding unanimity on sanctions against Belarus," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (21 September).

"It's becoming personal, because I understand clearly that the credibility of the EU and of forging ... a common foreign affairs policy very muc...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

