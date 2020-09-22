Borrell gives EU four weeks to save foreign policy

Belarus sanctions have turned into a "high-voltage" crisis for EU foreign policy, its top diplomat has admitted.
"We can't have another foreign affairs council incapable of finding unanimity on sanctions against Belarus," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (21 September).
"It's becoming personal, because I understand clearly that the credibility of the EU and of forging ... a common foreign affairs policy very muc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
