EU seals new Covid-19 deal amid global distribution fears

The European Commission announced on Friday (18 September) that it had successfully signed its second contract on behalf of member states with pharmaceutical manufacturers Sanofi and GSK for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine.
The deal between the EU and the French and British firms, who joined forces to develop a vaccine they hope to get approved next year, follows an earlier agreement with the ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
