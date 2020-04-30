Ad
euobserver
Malta's government is under fresh scrutiny for its alleged role in a push-back of migrants at sea (Photo: Neil Howard)

Deaths at sea case raises questions over Malta's role

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Malta's government allegedly outsourced a push-back of migrants over the Easter weekend where at least twelve people died.

The revelation comes via a sworn testimony by a former operative inside the prime minister's office.

"It is the first time that there has been admission of this, and the government continues to be silent," Manuel Delia, a journalist and a committee member of the Malta-based NGO Repubblika, told EUobserver on Thursday (30 April).

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

