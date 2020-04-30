Deaths at sea case raises questions over Malta's role

Malta's government allegedly outsourced a push-back of migrants over the Easter weekend where at least twelve people died.
The revelation comes via a sworn testimony by a former operative inside the prime minister's office.
"It is the first time that there has been admission of this, and the government continues to be silent," Manuel Delia, a journalist and a committee member of the Malta-based NGO Repubblika, told EUobserver on Thursday (30 April).
The NGO filed a police r...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
