New EU navy operation to keep migrant details secret

The EU's new 'Irini' naval operation, off the Libyan coast, will not disclose how member states decide where to send any migrants rescued at sea.
This issue had previously rankled with Austria and Hungary who had threatened to derail Irini, an operation whose primary objective is to enforce the United Nation's arms embargo against Libya.
An EU foreign affairs spokesperson said special confidential arrangements have instead been...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
