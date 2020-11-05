Ad
Companies that fail to comply with the new law will face extra fines, a ban on advertising, or having bandwidth slashed by Turkish internet providers (Photo: Tom Raftery)

Turkey to fine social media giants under new law

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Turkey has fined top social media firms, including Facebook and Twitter, 10 million lire (€1.1m) each for failing to appoint a representative able to address complaints from state authorities, as required by a new social media law, deputy transport and infrastructure minister Ömer Fatih Sayan said on Wednesday (4 November).

The Turkish parliament, in July, passed a controversial legislation which aims to further strengthen state control...

