'Fragmented' Slovakia votes amid corruption woes

Almost exactly two years after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, that shocked the country, voters in Slovakia go to the polls this Saturday (29 February) to decide on the way forward.

The killings sparked street protests and forced the resignation of prime minister Robert Fico of the ruling social democrat Smer party. Smer has since seen its support drop in polls to around 17 percent - but it still remains in pole position.

The ...