In Europe, about 25 percent of European animal species are currently threatened with extinction (Photo: Neil McIntosh)

MEPs urge binding targets to protect biodiversity

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have called on the European Commission to move away from voluntary commitments on biodiversity protection and to propose an "ambitious and inclusive" strategy for 2030 that sets legally binding targets for the EU and its member states.

The European Parliament on Thursday (16 January) voted to make the protection and restoration of species a top priority in the European Green Deal alongside climate change, since about 25 percen...

