No risk yet to Schengen from Italy's coronavirus outbreak

Within a few days, cases of coronavirus in Italy, the most-affected country in the EU, have risen to over 200, with seven deaths, local media reported.

"We need to take this situation very seriously, but we must not give in to panic and, even more importantly, to disinformation," on Monday (24 February) warned the European commissioner for health, Stella Kyriakides, urging media to give the "right information" to concerned citizens.

