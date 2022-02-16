Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday morning in the European Parliament debating Russia. She didn't stick around (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen seen dragging heels on Hungary and Poland

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, faced volleys of criticism on Wednesday (16 February) after appearing to go-slow on a procedure to freeze EU payments to Poland and Hungary and then dodge parliamentary questions.

Earlier Wednesday, the EU's top court ruled to allow von der Leyen's commission to trigger a procedure suspending EU funds for states like Poland and Hungary for violating EU standards on the rule o...

