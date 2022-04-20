Ad
Poland sees the wall as fundamental to stopping migrants (Photo: Jędrzej Nowicki)

From Polish kings to EU: Who'll protect Białowieża forest?

by Aleksandra Pogorzelska, Białowieża, Poland,

The Białowieża Forest in north-east Poland is today one of the best preserved forest ecosystems in Europe because of centuries of protection.

It is the home of the largest free-roaming population of European bison, as well as many other protected species, who thrive among the hundreds-year old trees.

But recently this pristine landscape has turned into a building site and militarised zone where even basic laws no longer apply.

On Thursday (21 April), members of the European...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

