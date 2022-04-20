From Polish kings to EU: Who'll protect Białowieża forest?

The Białowieża Forest in north-east Poland is today one of the best preserved forest ecosystems in Europe because of centuries of protection.

It is the home of the largest free-roaming population of European bison, as well as many other protected species, who thrive among the hundreds-year old trees.

But recently this pristine landscape has turned into a building site and militarised zone where even basic laws no longer apply.

On Thursday (21 April), members of the European...